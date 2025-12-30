Oklahoma State Hoping for Proper Sendoff into Conference Play

Oklahoma State has one last chance to get some reps in ahead of conference play.

On Monday night, OSU will be back in action for the first time since the holiday break, hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. After starting the season 11-1 with their lone defeat coming at the hands of Oklahoma, the Pokes are on the verge of getting to 12-1 before heading to Lubbock for their first Big 12 game.

While there’s no denying the type of competition that will be coming OSU’s way when conference play begins, it should have an easy bout in its final nonconference matchup. Of course, that hasn’t necessarily meant much for the Cowboys throughout the season, failing to overwhelm competition that shouldn’t belong on the same floor as OSU on paper.

Bethune falls in that same category going into Monday’s battle, but it will be up to the Pokes to actually show why the matchup on paper looks so lopsided.

Of course, the biggest priority for Steve Lutz’s squad might just be to get out of this game with a win while staying as healthy as possible. As Lutz referenced early in the season, he wants his top players ready to take on the elite in the Big 12 even if it means missing some time in nonconference action.

The Cowboys have seemingly balanced that mix well throughout the year thus far, but that balance will be tested in a different way in this one. While OSU has had several players battling nagging injuries and missing time, the team hasn’t played in over a week and any questionable players would have to face the decision of potentially not entering Texas Tech 100% or entering that game without much recent game action.

Considering how fast the Cowboys play, there isn’t an obvious answer to that question, but Lutz and company likely have a plan in place to ensure health and safety rhythm as best as they can.

Ultimately, finishing with a big win in nonconference play and getting some momentum for the Big 12 opener should be something OSU can accomplish, but it will be up to the players on the floor to get it done.