Oklahoma State Looking to Continue Hot Start Against Prairie View A&M
Oklahoma State has had a great start to the 2025-26 season and is hoping to build on its win streak going into game three.
On Sunday, OSU put together a complete performance in a statement win against Texas A&M. After the Cowboys and Aggies were expected to have a back-and-forth high-scoring affair, OSU managed to be the only team to finish with a big number on the scoreboard, winning 87-63.
With two 24-point wins to begin the year, the second season of the Steve Lutz era is off to about as good a start as OSU could have asked for. Heading into its third matchup of the year against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night, the Pokes will be looking to get another big win in front of their home crowd.
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Prairie View A&M:
ESPN+ @ 7 p.m. CT
With the Cowboys looking to continue their early-season dominance against the Panthers, they will be hoping for their stars to show out again. With Isaiah Coleman making his debut on Sunday, he wasted no time joining Christian Coleman as an emerging star for the Cowboys.
Of course, the Cowboys are still awaiting the debut of star transfer Anthony Roy, who led the nation in scoring last season at Green Bay before an injury kept him out for most of the season. With Roy’s status still being day-to-day, Lutz has been consistent in saying that the Cowboys are being cautious with their potential No. 1 option, mentioning that Roy wants to play but OSU would rather have him healthy for bigger games than Prairie View A&M.
Still, regardless of Roy’s status, the Cowboys have been a well-oiled machine offensively. While the defense has had some flashes of being great, that end is still a work in progress compared to the fast-paced high-flying action on the other end.
It won’t be easy for OSU to keep up that kind of offensive production once Big 12 play begins, but in nonconference action, there could be an abundance of points put on the board. With Lutz already building a potential tournament team in his second season, this matchup against Prairie View A&M could be another small reminder of how far OSU has come in a short time.
If the Cowboys can take care of business and blow out the Panthers, it would be another example of how different this year’s team might be.