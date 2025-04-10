Oklahoma State Losing Veteran Forward to Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s list of transfer portal departures continues to grow.
On Thursday, OSU forward Patrick Suemnick announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer portal after one season in Stillwater. Suemnick spent his only year with the Cowboys after transferring into the program last offseason.
“Dear Cowboy family, after thoughtful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining,” Suemnick said in his post. “Thank you to my Oklahoma State coaching staff, teammates, friends, and family for the love and support along the way.”
Suemnick was a part of Steve Lutz’s first transfer portal class in Stillwater and helped set the stage for the future of the program. Although Suemnick wasn’t always the most impactful player, he was consistently ready to take on whatever role was thrown his way.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game for the Cowboys. Suemnick missed only one game last season and was a solid backup big option for most of the year.
Before coming to Stillwater, Suemnick played his previous two seasons at West Virginia. With the Mountaineers, he saw an expanded role as a junior and started six games while averaging 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.
Before making his way to Morgantown, Suemnick began his career at Robert Morris in the 2020-21 season and had a limited role there. After playing only eight minutes per game with Robert Morris, Suemnick went to play one season at Triton College. At the junior college level, Suemnick showed off his skills and was named to the NJCAA All-America First Team.
When he first arrived at OSU, Suemnick was projected to be a player who could compete for a starting role and have a large impact for the Cowboys. However, he couldn’t quite break through and become that type of player in Stillwater.
Instead, he was a solid piece of OSU’s bench and played an important role in various games for the Cowboys. With one year of eligibility remaining, Suemnick should be able to find somewhere he can contribute at a high level.