Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball Big 12 Opponents Set for 2026-27 Season

The Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s basketball team knows which three Big 12 teams they’ll be playing twice during the 2026-27 season.

The Big 12 Conference released the full scheduling matrix for conference play on Thursday, including the three home-and-home matchups for the Cowboys, along with their home-only and road-only matchups on the 18-game schedule.

Notably, the Cowboys will have to play two of last year’s Big 12 NCAA Tournament teams twice — Iowa State and TCU. The other two-time opponent will be Utah, which was the worst team in the conference by record a season ago.

The Big 12 only released the list of opponents by team. The full schedule with dates and times will be released later this summer.

Oklahoma State’s Big 12 Opponents

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Steve Lutz. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Here is who Oklahoma State will play in 2026-27 Big 12 action, which is 18 games:

Home-and-Home: Iowa State, TCU, Utah

Home Only: Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado Texas Tech

Road Only: Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia

While the Big 12 is considering a 20-game conference schedule, the league won’t move to that alignment until at least the 2027-28 season, if approved.

The NCAA is allowing teams to play 32 games this season, which means the Cowboys could have up to 14 non-conference games. The only non-conference games the Cowboys are reportedly committed to is the Charleston Classic, a multi-team event where they're expected to play three games. The field has not been finalized nor formally announced.

Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz has pulled a talented transfer class, headlined by former UCF forward Jordan Burks, who committed and signed to the Cowboys in late May. The rest of the transfer class includes Georgetown center Julius Halaifonua, Sam Houston guard Kashie Natt, Sam Houston guard Jacob Walker, North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac and Arizona State guard Andrija Grbovic. Natt still needs a waiver to be able to play next season. He began his career in the NAIA.

Lutz also has one of the best recruiting classes in the country heading to Stillwater. That group includes forward Latrell Allmond from Petersburg High School in Richmond, Va.; guard Anthony Felisi from Utah Prep in Orem, Utah; forward Jalen Montonati from Owasso, Okla.; and guard Parker Robinson from Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

Lutz has improved the fortunes of the Cowboys in each of his first two seasons as head coach but they have not made the NCAA Tournament in either season.