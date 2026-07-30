Full Oklahoma State Football Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practices, and Everything Fans Need to Know

The Eric Morris of Oklahoma State football is about to take off in earnest next week in Stillwater.

The Cowboys are coming off a 1-11 season during which long-time coach Mike Gundy was fired and Morris, most recently at North Texas, was hired. It’s up to him — and most of his former North Texas staff — to begin the work on turning the program back into winners again.

Players Report and Practice

Oklahoma State players will report on Tuesday, Aug. 4, with the first practice set for Aug. 5. That aligns with many of the Big 12 teams that are starting their seasons on Labor Day weekend. TCU has already started fall workouts as the Horned Frogs open the season on Zero Week in Ireland against North Carolina.

Morris said during media days that the Cowboys expected to only have a few practices before classes begin later in August. Given the heat in August, the Cowboys are likely to practice in the mornings or use their indoor facility.

What to Keep an Eye On, and Other Information for Fans

The Mean Green Transfers

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with hiring Morris away from North Texas and Morris luring most of his staff to come with him, nearly 20 former North Texas players followed Morris to Stillwater. Three of those players will be huge parts of what Cowboys fans hope will be an offensive resurrection in 2026.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker led FBS in passing yards a year ago. Running back Caleb Hawkins was a freshman all-American who set an FBS record for most touchdowns by a freshman. Wyatt Young was one of the most productive wide receivers in in college football last year.

The defensive side of the ball includes linebacker Ethan Wesloski, defensive tackle Saadiq Clements and safeties Quinton Hammonds and Evan Jackson. They all get the chance to prove they’re worth the “promotion.”

Everything Is New

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris talks with players in front of Jacob Sexton and Joseph Hanson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It would be one thing if Morris brought in nearly 20 transfers from his old school. But Morris worked at the transfer portal like no head coach in recent memory.

To try and put the Cowboys in position to turn things around quickly, he brought in nearly 90 new transfers. Some are from power conference schools, many are from Group of 6 schools and even a few have filtered up from the Division II level. It is one of the most wholesale changes of talent in any program's history.

It will be interesting to see how those pieces fit together after outsiders had been breaking down this roster for months. Fans got a taste of it at the spring game, but the reviews of the talent and how it works together will be coming in earnest.

The Holdovers

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't many returning Cowboys. In fact, there are 13 in all. Morris has shown plenty of respect for the players who opted to stay as opposed to transferring out. But now it's time to see if those holdovers have a chance to compete with the largesse of talent he's transferred in.

Chief among those players that will be competing for meaningful playing time include offensive lineman Jakobe Sanders, defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson and defensive tackle Iman Oates, who is the most experienced returning player in terms of games played and recently got a temporary restraining order so he could play in 2026. His case is not fully complete yet, but for now he can play in the opener against Tulsa.

There are several other returning Cowboys that didn't play last year who finally get a chance to show that they’re ready.