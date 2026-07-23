Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball Schedule Features One True Road Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will have just one true road game when they play their 2026-27 men’s basketball non-conference schedule.

The Cowboys have not released the schedule officially but Rocco Miller, who covers college basketball for several outlets including The Field of 68, posted the unofficial schedule on Thursday. In addition, D1 Docket, which covers college basketball scheduling, posted a schedule for OSU in its Big 12 docket that reflected Miller’s post.

With 14 non-conference games, the schedule would appear to be unofficially complete and clarifies the remainder of the non-league slate.

Oklahoma State’s Unofficial 2026-27 Non-Conference Slate

Kanye Clary. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported in May that the Cowboys were committed to the Charleston Classic from Nov. 20-22. Both Miller and D1 Docket had the Cowboys playing in a pod with Virginia Tech and Minnesota. That gives the Cowboys a pair of power conference teams to add to their NCAA Net ranking.

The only true road game is one that was reported in June — the Cowboys will head to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M on Nov. 12. That is a return game for last year as the Aggies visited the Cowboys.

Two other games will be in Oklahoma City. The Cowboys will face the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Bedlam Series on Dec. 12 and then face Northwestern on Dec. 20. Both games will be at the Paycom Center.

All of Oklahoma State’s games against power conference teams will be either at neutral sites or on the road. The Cowboys will play teams from the SEC (A&M, Oklahoma), the ACC (Virginia Tech) and the Big Ten (Minnesota, Northwestern).

Otherwise, the Cowboys will be at home for the remainder of their nine remaining non-conference games.

Oklahoma State will open the season at home on Nov. 2 against Incarnate Word, followed by a Nov. 6 showdown with Queens. After the trip to A&M, the Cowboys will host Central Arkansas on Nov. 16.

Once OSU is back from Charleston, it will host Jackson State on Nov. 25 and Tennessee State on Nov. 29. That is followed by two games with mid-major powers that should test the Cowboys — Grand Canyon on Dec. 2 and Saint Mary’s on Dec. 5.

After the Oklahoma game, the Cowboys will host Oral Roberts on Dec. 16. After Oklahoma State faces Northwestern — and takes the holiday break — it will host Houston Christian on Dec. 29. That should be the Cowboys’ final game before Big 12 action begins.

OSU and the rest of the Big 12 will learn the full conference schedule in September.