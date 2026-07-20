What Happened Last Time Oklahoma State Cowboys Faced Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 14.

While the Cowboys are basically a brand-new team, the Red Raiders return their head coach, Joey McGuire, along with 11 returning starters. Last year’s backup quarterback, Will Hammond, is set to return, though he’s coming off an ACL tear. While Texas Tech didn’t have to use the transfer portal as hard as it did an offseason ago, the Red Raiders still did a great job of landing talent.

New OSU head coach Eric Morris brought in nearly 90 new transfers after the Cowboys went 1-11 last year and 3-9 the year before, a stretch that cost Mike Gundy, a program legend, his job.

In the all-time series Oklahoma State is behind, 24-25-3. Oklahoma State is 14-10 at home. The all-time series dates back to 1935, Tech has won the last two meetings, but the Cowboys won the three meetings before it.

Here’s what happened the last time the Cowboys faced the Red Raiders.

The Last Time Oklahoma State Played Texas Tech

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The matchup, at the end of October, saw the Red Raiders slam the Cowboys, 42-0. It started right from the beginning at AT&T Jones Stadium. Tech’s J’Koby Williams returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, a jarring opening to a game that Oklahoma State was never in.

The Red Raiders used that return as a springboard. Later in the first quarter Williams caught a touchdown pass from 26 yards out from quarterback Will Hammond on a one-play drive after Texas Tech blocked a punt. Then, running back Cameron Dickey scored from 7-yards out to end the first quarter and give the Red Raiders a 20-0 lead.

The defense kept things rolling for Texas Tech in the second quarter, as all-America linebacker Jacob Rodriguez ran a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. A 2-point conversion helped make it a 28-0 lead entering halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half. Mitch Griffis took over at quarterback in the third quarter for Texas Tech and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Douglas and a 1-yard touchdown run by Griffis.

The Cowboys had just 182 yards of total offense. Quarterback Sam Jackson V threw for 48 yards and Noah Walters passed for 39 yards. Trent Howland rushed for 58 yards and Gavin Freeman caught six passes for 47 yards.

Griffis threw for 172 yards while Hammond threw for 102 yards. Dickey rushed for 47 yards while Douglas caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.