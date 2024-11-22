Oklahoma State Never Trails in Dominant Win Against Miami
Oklahoma State bounced back with a statement win in the Charleston Classic.
OSU beat Miami 80-74 on Friday afternoon in Charleston in the first consolation game. After falling apart in the final minutes against FAU on Thursday, OSU left no doubts against Miami with an impressive all-around performance.
Although OSU held a big lead in the second half, Miami continued to battle back and did not give OSU an easy win. However, the Cowboys continued to answer Miami’s attempts to get back into the game and closed out the Hurricanes.
OSU came out of halftime looking to build on its 16-point advantage and did so in the opening minutes. Although Abou Ousmane’s blown layup kept OSU from opening a 20-point lead, the Cowboys still led by 18 going into the under-16 timeout.
The Cowboys’ lead would reach the 20-point threshold moments later with a Bryce Thompson layup. Thompson gave OSU a nice scoring boost with 17 points, helping him surpass 1,000 points as a Cowboy.
Beyond Thompson, OSU had a balanced offensive attack, which was difficult for Miami to stop. Every Cowboy who played scored, including six players with at least eight points.
After falling against FAU on Thursday, the Cowboys’ defense put the team in a great position for a win in the first half. OSU led 43-27 at halftime, holding Miami to 8-of-27 from the floor. Meanwhile, OSU’s shooting was also instrumental in getting a lead, shooting 8-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Ousmane helped the Cowboys get out to a great start in their second game of the Charleston Classic. He scored his team’s first six points, followed by a Thompson 3-pointer, to give the Cowboys a 9-0 lead to begin the afternoon.
After Miami rebounded and cut OSU’s lead to three, the Cowboys strung together a few buckets to get a 10-point lead midway through the half. Although Miami cut into the deficit slightly, OSU held a double-digit lead for most of the rest of the half.
