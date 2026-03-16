Oklahoma State's NIT Bracket Unveiled Ahead of Tuesday's Opener

Oklahoma State had an interesting season, but it’s not quite over yet.

On Sunday, the Cowboys expectedly missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row. However, that didn’t mark the end of the Cowboys’ season as they accepted an invite to play in the NIT for the third time in the past four years.

As they did last season, OSU will be looking to make a run in the postseason under Steve Lutz’s watch, and this team might have a shot at making something happen, assuming most or all of the roster is available. Still, the Cowboys will have to navigate a bracket filled with teams also ready to prove something beyond the regular season.

OSU’s NIT journey will begin on Tuesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena, with the Cowboys hosting 20-13 Davidson, which is coming off a loss in the A-10 quarterfinals after finishing sixth in the conference. Considering OSU was unable to get past the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, this should give it an opportunity to make some noise.

Perhaps the most intriguing piece of OSU’s NIT draw is who they could face in the quarterfinals. As the No. 2 seed in its quarter of the bracket, OSU would host the winner of Wichita State and Wyoming.

While the Cowboys might not be guaranteed a home game in the quarterfinals, they are guaranteed to have that game in their home state if they make it. Tulsa earned the No. 1 seed in this portion of the bracket after its electric season, so there’s a possibility of a battle of Oklahoma to earn a trip to the semifinals in Indiana.

Of course, both programs would need to take care of business for a couple of rounds for that to happen, but there’s still a real chance that OSU could get to face one of its rivals on the way to an NIT title. Considering OSU has been a clear step better this season than last, there should be some real confidence in the program that the Cowboys can win the whole thing and take some momentum into next season.

Considering OSU’s nonconference success to begin this season as well, the Cowboys could have the best chance of winning the NIT on paper if all goes according to plan. As with everything else this season, this OSU team is unpredictable, so the NIT should be a fun ride in Stillwater starting this week.