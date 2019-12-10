Boynton and Co. Offer Another Montverde Academy Star

STILLWATER -- It appears that Mike Boynton and Co. have caught the Montverde Academy bug with five-star guard Cade Cunningham as they're now pursuing a 2022 guard.

Dariq Whitehead, a guard in the 2022 class at Montverde (FL) Academy, is teammates with current Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham.

Whitehead is a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard and checks in as a five-star prospect according to 247Sports. He's also ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 3 overall shooting guard and the No. 4 prospect out of Florida.

If you look at Rivals, they list him as a small forward and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Whitehead, according to his 247Sports profile and Twitter account, has received offers from Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Rutgers and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Obviously, a lot of things can change between now and signing day in the 2022 class. But the reason I'm writing about this offer is because it's no longer a long-shot for Mike Boynton to land five-star players.

I remember getting a lot of grief when writing about four and five-star offers when Boynton first took over the program. While I accept it wasn't really a possibility at that point, the signing of the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class, five-star guard Cade Cunningham, and the signing of top-100 four-star guard Rondel Walker, proves that Mike Boynton is an all-star recruiter.

He's also still in the running to land three-star point guard Mike Miles out of Lancaster, TX, and four-star forward JT Thor out of Norcross, GA.

So, a five-star 2022 offer, while it's still two signing class away, is an absolute possibility.