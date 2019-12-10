Oklahoma State
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Boynton and Co. Offer Another Montverde Academy Star

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It appears that Mike Boynton and Co. have caught the Montverde Academy bug with five-star guard Cade Cunningham as they're now pursuing a 2022 guard.

Dariq Whitehead, a guard in the 2022 class at Montverde (FL) Academy, is teammates with current Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham.

Whitehead is a 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard and checks in as a five-star prospect according to 247Sports. He's also ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 3 overall shooting guard and the No. 4 prospect out of Florida.

If you look at Rivals, they list him as a small forward and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Whitehead, according to his 247Sports profile and Twitter account, has received offers from Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Rutgers and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Obviously, a lot of things can change between now and signing day in the 2022 class. But the reason I'm writing about this offer is because it's no longer a long-shot for Mike Boynton to land five-star players.

I remember getting a lot of grief when writing about four and five-star offers when Boynton first took over the program. While I accept it wasn't really a possibility at that point, the signing of the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class, five-star guard Cade Cunningham, and the signing of top-100 four-star guard Rondel Walker, proves that Mike Boynton is an all-star recruiter.

He's also still in the running to land three-star point guard Mike Miles out of Lancaster, TX, and four-star forward JT Thor out of Norcross, GA.

So, a five-star 2022 offer, while it's still two signing class away, is an absolute possibility.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heisman Finalists Announced and Chuba is Snubbed

Robert Allen
2 0

Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing but can't get invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy presentation.

It is Cowboys vs. Aggies in Houston

Robert Allen
5 0

Oklahoma State will play Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

Looks Like Texas Bowl for Cowboys

Robert Allen
4 0

Oklahoma State going to Texas Bowl

Gundy said He Expects Chuba and maybe Spencer Sanders to play in Texas Bowl

Robert Allen
1 0

Gundy talks about whether Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard will play in the Texas Bowl

Heisman Announcement Tonight; Will Hubbard Make It to New York?

Zach Lancaster
0

The announcement to see who goes to New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony is tonight. Will Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard make the cut?

Pokes in the NFL: Week 14

Zach Lancaster
0

A look at how former Oklahoma State football players performed in week 14 action in the NFL

Brennan Presley Caps Off Career as a Champion and the Best Player in Oklahoma

Marshall Levenson
3 0

Oklahoma State commit Brennan Presley ends career as a state champion and is crowned top player in Oklahoma

Pokes Struggle Greatly Against Shockers; Lose 80-61 in GIA

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State struggled and lost to Wichita State in their second-straight game without starting point guard Isaac Likekele.

Cowboys Lose Goram-Welch as a Commitment

Robert Allen
1 0

Sawyer Goram-Welch de-commits from Oklahoma State

Emaud Triplett Talks Class 6A-I Title and Recruiting

Robert Allen
0

Emaud Triplett discusses the 6A State Championship and recruiting