Oklahoma State Lands Arkansas Transfer Guard Davonte Davis
One of Oklahoma State’s former commits is finally coming to Stillwater.
Arkansas transfer guard Davonte Davis announced his commitment to OSU on social media on Monday. Davis has spent the past four seasons at Arkansas after decommitting from OSU in 2019 and was a key part of some deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.
Although Davis had played a large part in the Razorbacks’ success early in his career, his production steadily decreased last season. In 2023-24, Davis averaged 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game.
As a junior, Davis started 31 of 35 games for Arkansas in its Sweet 16 run. 2022-23 was his best season statistically with the Razorbacks, averaging 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He also showed off his ability to shoot from outside, shooting a career-best 34.6% from 3-point range.
One of Davis’ highest-scoring games came in the Razorbacks’ second-round upset of Kansas in 2023. He scored 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with eight rebounds.
Davis also played significant roles in his first two seasons at Arkansas, both Elite Eight runs. Starting 31 games across his freshman and sophomore seasons, Davis was the team’s fifth-leading scorer. Considering Davis’ ability to contribute at a high level regardless of his role, he could be a significant piece for Lutz in his first season at OSU.
Davis is another solid addition for OSU coach Steve Lutz as he enters his first season. The Cowboys’ new coach has already made a few additions to his coaching staff, and Davis becomes the most recent commit from the transfer portal, which has been a calling card for Lutz at his previous stops.
Although these changes don’t necessarily guarantee success in a new-look Big 12, Lutz is giving his team an opportunity to compete with some of the best teams in the country.
