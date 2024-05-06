OSU Basketball: Cowgirl Transfer Brianna Jackson Commits to Troy
Another piece of Oklahoma State’s injury-riddled season has found a new home for next season.
After one season at OSU, Brianna Jackson entered the transfer portal and will play next season at Troy, as Talia Goodman reports. Jackson will be in her sixth season of college basketball after playing only four games in 2023-24.
Although she was not one of the many injured Cowgirls last season, Jackson was away from the team for most of the season after playing in November. Jackson did not play much but still had a 10-point performance in her OSU debut against SIU-Edwardsville.
Playing 29 minutes across four games, Jackson played the least at OSU, which was her third stop. Before transferring to OSU, Jackson played two seasons at Old Dominion.
A 6-foot-3 forward, Jackson had her highest scoring average in her first year at Old Dominion in 2021-22. That season, she averaged 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game. She also averaged 1.4 blocks and shot 48% from the floor on a career-high six shots per game.
Before spending two seasons at Old Dominion, Jackson began her college career at Miami. With the Hurricanes, Jackson was a high-impact player as a freshman, starting 16 games. She averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal.
Jackson played only 10 games the next season before transferring in 2021.
Jackson will head to Troy with 112 games of experience under her belt, including 56 starts. For a Troy team that made a deep run in the WNIT last season, Jackson could be a perfect fit.
