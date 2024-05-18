Oklahoma State Lands La Salle Transfer Guard, Leading Scorer
Oklahoma State has another addition to the backcourt.
La Salle transfer guard Khalil Brantley committed to the Cowboys on Friday. Brantley is entering his fourth collegiate season and adds more experience to Steve Lutz’s group for next season.
Joining players such as Abou Ousmane and Arturo Dean, Brantley could play a significant role in Stillwater next season after transferring. Brantley spent his first three seasons at La Salle and has been a regular starter for the past two seasons.
Brantley could be the player to fill the void left by Javon Small. Brantley was the leading scorer for La Salle last season, averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals.
Although La Salle was only 16-17 last season, Brantley’s performances only helped the team navigate the season. He had 25 games scoring in double figures, including seven games with at least 20 points.
Before his best season, he was a solid player as a junior, averaging 14.3 points per game. Starting each game of the past two seasons, Brantley could see a similar role in Stillwater next season.
In the weeks-long period OSU was without a head coach, the transfer portal decimated the roster. With four starters from last season leaving Stillwater, Lutz had a difficult path to rebuild a roster,
However, the Cowboys coach had previous experience building teams through the portal at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Western Kentucky. Despite a slow start, commitments have continued to roll in for Lutz.
As the Cowboys look to get back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, additions like Brantley could be exactly what is needed next season.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Favorable Schedule Could Lead to Long Winning Streak
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.