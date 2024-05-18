OSU Basketball: Cowgirls Add Rhode Island Transfer Center
Oklahoma State has its newest addition for next season.
OSU women’s basketball announced on Saturday that the team has signed Tenin Magassa. As the latest addition to Jacie Hoyt’s team, Magassa will play her fifth season of college basketball in Stillwater.
Magassa adds size for the Cowgirls at 6-foot-5 and could compete for a starting role next season, considering her abundance of experience. Spending the past two seasons at Rhode Island, Magassa emerged as a regular starter for the Rams in 2023-24.
Last season, she averaged seven points, 4.6 rebounds and two blocks. She started 12 of 29 games but also had success off the bench, with four of her six double-figure scoring games coming as a reserve.
As a junior, she played only 14 games near the end of the season. Still, Magassa finished strong and had a season-high 12 points and eight rebounds in the team’s WNIT opening win against Boston University.
Before going to Rhode Island, Magassa spent her first two seasons at Dayton. As a freshman, she averaged 9.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks to make the A-10 All-Freshman Team.
In 2021-22, she started 19 of her 31 games, helping Dayton go 26-6 and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons. Although her usage was down, she still averaged 5.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
Coming off of an injury-riddled season that kept the Cowgirls out of the NCAA Tournament, Magassa and other additions give the team hope. After a 14-16 season, the Cowgirls are poised to be back competing in the Big 12.
