Oklahoma State Lands Xavier Transfer Center
Oklahoma State has added more size for next season.
Xavier transfer Abou Ousmane announced on social media Tuesday that he is committing to OSU. Going into his fifth season, Ousmane offers the Cowboys more experience.
Ousmane played a key role at Xavier last season, starting 29 of 34 games. However, his production took a hit when he moved to the Big East.
In his only year at Xavier, Ousmane averaged 6.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. With the Musketeers, he posted four double-doubles and had 13 games with at least two blocks.
Before transferring to Xavier, the 6-foot-10 big man spent his first three seasons at North Texas. He had his best campaign in his final season there, making the All-Conference USA third team.
As a junior, he averaged 11.1 points, six rebounds and 1.3 blocks. In 2023, he helped North Texas post a 31-7 record and win the NIT.
Although Ousmane only played one game of the Mean Green’s NIT run, his impact that season earned him interest from a number of larger schools. However, that interest was not only because of his performance that season.
In 2021-22, Ousmane averaged 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. In his final two seasons at North Texas, Ousmane started all 66 games he played.
Before that, he played a limited role on North Texas’ NCAA Tournament team in 2021.
After OSU fired seven-year coach Mike Boynton, many key players entered the transfer portal. Athletic director Chad Weinberg chose Steve Lutz to lead the program into next season.
Ousmane is the latest addition to an OSU team that will look vastly different next season. Alongside the Cowboys’ other additions, Ousmane will look to help OSU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.
