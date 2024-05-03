Oklahoma State Showing Interest in Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Guard
Bedlam might be done on the court, but the rivalry could rage on in the transfer portal.
Oklahoma State has reportedly shown interest in Oklahoma transfer Kaden Cooper. After one season in Norman, Cooper entered the portal along with a slew of other players as Porter Moser looks to rebuild the roster for next season.
Meanwhile, recently hired OSU coach Steve Lutz could benefit from the Sooners’ tumultuous offseason. Although Cooper has also received interest from Virginia Tech, Tulsa and Evansville, OSU is the only school that gives Cooper the opportunity to be close to home and play in a power conference like the Big 12.
Both the Sooners and Cowboys missed the NCAA Tournament last season, but it was a bigger disappointment in Norman. OU was ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP poll and finished 20-12.
However, Cooper was not a large part of last season’s team. The former four-star recruit played only 15 games, averaging 1.5 points in 4.5 minutes.
Cooper played 10 or more minutes only four times last season and never got an opportunity to show his abilities in Norman behind an established rotation. After scoring 13 points over his first two appearances, he scored only nine points for the rest of the season.
Before going to OU, Cooper played at Ada High School and The Skill Factory in Georgia. Across his prep and high school days, Cooper became a highly coveted recruit.
At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Cooper is an athletic guard who has the potential to become a great defender. Although his offense is not polished, playing in Lutz’s system with a fast pace and an emphasis on fast breaks could be perfect for his skillset.
OSU has lost transfers from other sports to OU in recent years, but Lutz has an opportunity to turn that around if he can bring a former Sooner to Stillwater.
