Oklahoma State Remains Winless in Big 12 Road Games, Blown Out at No. 23 Kansas
Oklahoma State added to its list of embarrassing losses.
OSU remained winless on the road in conference play with a 96-64 loss to No. 23 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Saturday. The Cowboys went into the contest looking to carry momentum from their most recent performance but couldn’t get anything to go their way in one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12.
Hunter Dickinson was a star for the Jayhawks throughout the afternoon, easily dissecting the Cowboys’ weak interior. He finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dickinson wasn’t the only Jayhawk to have a good game against the Cowboys, with four Kansas players scoring in double figures.
The Jayhawks got out to an early lead and never looked back. Holding a 52-23 lead at halftime, Kansas’ win was never in question in the second half.
OSU’s defensive performance looked similar to what it has allowed over its past two games. Allowing 95 points against UCF and 93 points to Texas Tech over two home games, the Cowboys' horrid defense traveled to Kansas.
While OSU’s offense and effort looked reminiscent of its performance last Saturday against Texas Tech in the largest loss in Gallagher-Iba Arena, it couldn’t build on the promising performance it had against UCF. On Wednesday, OSU had 53 first-half points on its way to a 104-point night. In Lawrence, OSU managed only 23 points in the first half and never had any rhythm offensively.
While on paper, the result is not all that surprising, the lopsided nature of the game was somewhat unexpected. Even as a large underdog, OSU seemed ready to come in and fight for a win away from home after responding to a rough week with a win over UCF.
The game also had the potential to have some extra energy. Along with it being Bryce Thompson’s final game at Kansas, where he started his career, reports also surfaced earlier in the week that Kansas coach Bill Self was considering the OSU opening over the offseason. Based on the result, he seemed to make the correct decision.
With Steve Lutz at the helm, he will look to get another response out of his team when it hosts Iowa State on Tuesday.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.