Oklahoma State Rides Big First Half to Win at Seton Hall
Oklahoma State continued its impressive start to the season with a big win in the northeast.
OSU beat Seton Hall 85-76 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon. After beating Tulsa on Wednesday in its first road game, OSU surpassed last season’s road win total with a victory in the Big 12-Big East Battle.
The Cowboys struggled to close the game, with Seton Hall making a frantic comeback in the final minutes. However, it wasn't enough to overcome the large lead OSU built.
OSU found its stroke from the outside again, shooting 10-of-26 from 3-point range. After taking a season-low eight shots from beyond the arc on Wednesday at Tulsa, OSU wasn’t shy about letting it fly.
While OSU’s big halftime lead wasn’t necessarily insurmountable, it never allowed Seton Hall to get back into the game. Robert Jenning’s dunk from Khalil Brantley's lob early in the second half summed up the day for the Cowboys.
OSU dominated throughout the first 20 minutes in perhaps its best half of the season thus far. Leading 45-26 at halftime, OSU held Seton Hall’s offense to only nine field goals and 10 turnovers. The Cowboys finished the half with 17 points off turnovers and 16 fastbreak points.
OSU got out to a good start, taking an early 12-4 lead and even forcing a Seton Hall timeout in the opening minutes.
After shooting a season-low in 3-point attempts in their win against Tulsa, the Cowboys had an emphasis on the outside shot early against Seton Hall. The Cowboys were 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the first eight minutes.
After getting out to a solid start, the Cowboys began to gain some separation midway through the first half by going on a 15-0 run, capped by Jamyron Keller’s transition dunk to force a Seton Hall timeout. OSU continued to build on that 27-9 lead and extended its lead to 20 later in the half.
