Oklahoma State Set for Home Visit with 4-Star Guard Neiko Mundey
The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball program has been hot on the trail of four-star 2026 point guard Neiko Mundey, and things are starting to heat up. Coach Steve Lutz and his staff are rolling out the orange carpet for the 6-foot-3 combo guard from Shabach Christian Academy in Landover, Maryland, hoping to make a lasting impression on one of the top prospects in the 2026 class.
On Wednesday, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported that Mundey was set to have a pair of in-home visits this week from Oklahoma State and Mississippi State. Texas A&M will directly follow with an in-home visit of its own.
Mundey, ranked as high as No. 50 nationally by 247Sports, is a dynamic two-way guard with a knack for explosive playmaking. His quick burst, creative ball-handling, and tenacious defense have turned heads on the AAU circuit. He has been a standout for New World in the Adidas 3SSB league, where he averaged 23 points per game on 65% shooting.
Mundey’s scoring prowess and ability to facilitate (four assists per game) make him a prime target for Lutz and his coaching staff. He has proven that he can be an elite on-ball defender with the ability to cover anyone on the court.
Lutz offered Mundey back in April of last year, making the Pokes' offer one of the first high school offers of his tenure. That early interest could pay dividends as Mundey’s offer sheet has ballooned to over 15, including heavyweights like Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
Mundey’s visit schedule is packed with visits scheduled with Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Pittsburgh. Stillwater’s electric atmosphere at Gallagher-Iba Arena could be the X-factor and eventually seal the deal.
For Cowboy fans, this visit is a glimpse into the future of the Oklahoma State basketball program. The O-State coaching staff completely reshaped the 2025-26 basketball team, and many recruits around the state are taking notice.
Mundey is an impressive talent whose top-eight list includes Oklahoma State alongside Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and Pittsburgh, but Mundey has emphasized trust in a head coach as his deciding factor. Lutz’s relentless recruiting energy and vision for a revitalized program could resonate with the young sharpshooter.
As Mundey steps onto the beautiful Oklahoma State campus, expect the Cowboys to pull out all the bells and whistles in order to impress the 4-star prospect. A commitment from Mundey would only continue to build what Coach Lutz and his crew have worked so hard on during their time in Stillwater.