Oklahoma State Signs International Sharpshooter
Oklahoma State has added some international talent to the roster for next season.
On Friday, OSU announced the signing of Lefteris Mantzoukas, a 6-foot-9 power forward who could be an impact player for the Cowboys next season. Mantzoukas comes to Stillwater set to turn 22 before the start of next season, making him one of the oldest incoming players.
Mantzoukas also comes to OSU with a solid amount of professional experience in the international game. Known best for his shooting ability, Mantzoukas has lit up the 3-point line for a few different teams across different leagues.
For his career, Mantzoukas has nailed over 45% of his 3-point attempts, including a 40% mark throughout 53 games in the Euroleague. Native to Greece, Mantzoukas also won a bronze medal at the FIBA U20 European Championship. Playing professionally since beginning in the Greek Basket League in 2017-18, Mantzoukas has been in high-stakes environments throughout his career, and he should be a welcome addition for the Cowboys.
Over the offseason, the Cowboys have looked to make significant moves to build a roster capable of competing in the Big 12. As Steve Lutz enters his second year at the helm, getting players like Mantzoukas to come to Stillwater is massive for OSU’s hopes of turning things around.
"Lefteris is a proven competitor with championship experience at the highest levels of European basketball," Lutz said. "He has a deep understanding of the game, and his size and elite shooting ability will fit well within our offense. We're excited to welcome him to Stillwater."
Although he is right-handed, Mantzoukas has the nickname of “Lefty.” A play on his first name, Mantzoukas’ nickname is one that fans in Stillwater might know very well in the near future.
As he adds a shooting component as a 6-foot-9 forward, the Cowboys could have one of the most unique international players in the Big 12 next season. While international play doesn’t always translate to college basketball, getting Mantzoukas in Stillwater is something the Cowboys should be excited about going into next season.