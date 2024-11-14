Oklahoma State Looks to Remain Undefeated vs. Southern Illinois
Oklahoma State is back in action and looking to remain unbeaten.
The Cowboys entered this season with many questions. Bringing in a new coaching staff and an almost entirely new roster, expectations were low entering the season.
While Big 12 play will be a different animal, the Cowboys have impressed in their first two games under Steve Lutz. Scoring 80+ points in both games, OSU will look to continue its hot offensive start in Stillwater.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (2-0) vs. Southern Illinois (1-1)
Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -9.5
Total Points: Over/Under 156.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -465, Southern Illinois +350
Although the Cowboys have won their first two games of the year and look like a different team, they can’t take the Salukis lightly. These teams have matched up the past two seasons, with Southern Illinois taking both games by a combined three points.
Of course, with the ever-changing landscape of college basketball and the transfer portal, only four players from last season’s game will suit up on Thursday. Only one Saluki, Kennard Davis Jr., will be in Stillwater, while Bryce Thompson, Connor Dow and Jamyron Keller will look to get rid of the sour taste of that upset.
Southern Illinois’ only win came against Division II Missouri S&T at home, while losing to College of Charleston in a neutral-site contest to open the season. Although Southern Illinois isn’t the typical opponent for a premier nonconference game, it should be a battle in Stillwater.
The past two years are not the only examples of OSU’s struggles against the Salukis, winning only two of the eight all-time meetings. However, as transfers such as Marchelus Avery and Abou Ousmane break out for the Cowboys, this game could be an example of how 2024-25 will be a different season in Stillwater.
