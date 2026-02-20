The First Look Into the Eric Morris Era Of Cowboy Football Will Come Sooner Than Next Season

Cowboy fans won’t have to wait til August to get their first look at this revamped Cowboy football squad.

On Feb. 17, Cowboy football released its upcoming spring schedule that includes a Spring Game on April 18. Oklahoma State brought back the tradition of this game last year, and many wondered if Eric Morris would continue it after he took the reins.

Now with the official confirmation, the public will be able to get its first look at Morris and the new Cowboys on that Saturday afternoon.

This Spring Game will be a little more anticipated than last year, due to the sheer number of changes on the Cowboys roster. OSU had the No. 7-ranked transfer portal class in the nation, and the No. 1 class in the Big 12 according to 247Sports.

The 53 new additions to the roster are anticipated to propel the Cowboys to a better season, and a couple in particular are ready and excited to take on the challenge.

Running back Caleb Hawkins was fifth in the nation in rushing yards last year at North Texas, but is excited for this upcoming season with the Pokes and to be at OSU.

“So much excitement,” Hawkins said. “Obviously, like I said, I grew up here (Oklahoma), this is my dream school. I’ve wanted to go here since I was little, grew up watching people in Boone Pickens, you know, all the greats, all the wonderful people that have come out of here.”

Hawkins can hopefully replicate his tremendous season last year behind a new offensive line and become one of the greats he talks about.

Another new face for the Cowboys that will be making his Stillwater debut on April 18 will be quarterback Drew Mestemaker. Mestemaker led the nation last year in passing yards with 4,379 and was second in the nation in passing touchdowns with 34.

The star quarterback wasn’t recruited out of high school and has made his walk-on past a part of his story. Mestemaker believes that makes him and other players on this OSU squad hungry for the next year and ready to prove the world wrong.

“Like, from the coaches to the players, you know, you don’t see 15 five stars on this team,” Mestemaker said. “It’s a bunch of guys that kind of got overlooked, and you know, found their spot. And I think that really means more to a player and how a player plays out on the field, than stars.”

This squad will get to show a precursor of how they plan to play on the field at 4 p.m., with all Cowboy fans welcome to view. The atmosphere in Boone Pickens is bound to be electric, and hopefully that will carry on come August.