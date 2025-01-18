Oklahoma State Sprints Past Colorado For Second Big 12 Win
The Cowboys got back into the win column on their home floor.
On Saturday, OSU beat Colorado 83-73 in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater to earn its second Big 12 win of the season. The Cowboys’ win also kept Colorado winless in conference play.
After leading for much of the first half by a small margin, the Cowboys kept Colorado from getting too close for much of the second half. The Cowboys consistently answered Colorado’s attempts to cut into the lead and prevailed.
OSU finished with four players in double figures, with Marchelus Avery and Bryce Thompson leading the way with 15 apiece. Meanwhile, Pat Suemnick gave the Cowboys a nice boost off the bench with 10 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.
In the first half, the Cowboys and Buffaloes played a tightly contested 20 minutes. While OSU led for the majority of the half, its lead didn’t progress past two possessions until the final minutes.
OSU’s 7-0 run just past the midway point of the half gave it the first double-digit lead of the afternoon. Robert Jennings’ four free throws helped create that advantage and was a prime example of how OSU built its lead.
OSU shot 21-of-26 from the foul line in the first half alone. The 21 makes from the line tied its fourth-most in an entire game this season, while the 26 attempts would mark the fifth-most. The Buffaloes’ inability to keep OSU off the charity stripe came with consequences. Three Colorado players entered halftime with three fouls, while another three entered halftime with two as the team combined for 16.
Considering the issues Steve Lutz’s team has dealt with throughout the season, getting a win against a Big 12 opponent is always something worth appreciating. With wins against Kansas State and Colorado on their home floor, the Cowboys have tried to show they are at least a tier above the bottom of the conference. Although that hasn’t translated on the road yet, the Cowboys have something to build off with another home game coming up next week. When the Cowboys welcome Arizona to Stillwater, they will need to find similar success as they try to turn this season around. Of course, nothing comes easy in the Big 12, and getting a win against Colorado is a welcome sight.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.