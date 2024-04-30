Star Oklahoma State Transfer Commits to Kentucky
One of the top transfers in the country has found his next team.
On Tuesday, former Oklahoma State center Brandon Garrison announced that he has committed to Kentucky. Garrison joins the Wildcats after one season at OSU.
Although Garrison had received interest from a number of other SEC schools, such as Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, he is heading to Lexington. At Kentucky, Garrison should be a solid addition, assuming he can continue his production from his freshman year.
Last season, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. As one of the best young shot blockers in college basketball, Garrison finished fifth in the Big 12 in that category.
Garrison had 10 games of double-digit scoring, including a double-double against South Carolina State and a trio of 20-point performances in Big 12 play.
One of those 20-point games came in the Cowboys’ conference-opening loss to Baylor. Garrison dominated the paint in that matchup, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks on perfect shooting.
Garrison was one of several Cowboys to enter the transfer portal after the team fired Mike Boynton, who had coached the Cowboys for the past seven seasons. Along with Javon Small, Eric Dailey Jr. and Quion Williams, the Cowboys lost an abundance of starting production from last season, with Garrison becoming the third of that group to commit to a new school and the fourth Cowboy overall.
With recently hired coach Mark Pope at Kentucky, Garrison’s commitment is a significant step for a program used to having some of the best recruiting classes in the country. As he was at OSU last season, Garrison can be an immediate impact player in Lexington and should help them compete in the SEC again.
