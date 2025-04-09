Oklahoma State Starting Guard to Enter Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State’s backcourt continues to go through significant changes this offseason.
Over the past couple of weeks, Steve Lutz and the Cowboys have made their presence felt in the transfer portal and added four talented guards to the roster for next season. However, on Wednesday, they lost one of their guards, with Jamyron Keller entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the program, as reported by Sam Kayser.
Last season, Keller started in 26 of OSU’s 35 games and averaged 5.5 points, 2,5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 21 minutes a night. After coming off the bench in OSU’s first nine contests, Keller became a mainstay in the team’s starting five.
However, Keller’s lack of consistency doomed him from taking a step forward in his sophomore season. While he improved his 3-point shooting from 27.8% to 33.3% on a higher volume this season, his efficiency inside the arc dropped dramatically, as he went from converting 67.7% as a freshman of his twos to only 37.7%.
Entering the offseason, it appeared Keller would be set to take on a larger role next season and become one of the top guys for the Cowboys in 2024-25. However, the Cowboys went hard after high-volume scorers in the portal, with all four of their additions thus far being guards.
While Keller could have stuck around and tried to compete for playing time in his second season under Lutz, he has chosen to continue his career elsewhere. Although there is no doubt Keller is talented enough to play for a power conference team, OSU’s new-look roster might have made it difficult for him to stand out.
With Connor Dow already in the portal, Keller is the second Cowboy to look for a new home via transfer this offseason. He was also the final player on the OSU roster who was a part of Mike Boynton’s final recruiting class in 2023.
After seeing so much change around him in Stillwater over the past two seasons, Keller took matters into his own hands as he looks for a change of scenery. With two years of eligibility left, Keller should have no issues finding a new home where he can thrive.