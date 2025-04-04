Oklahoma State's Steve Lutz Could be Candidate for Texas A&M
Oklahoma State found its guy after a lengthy coaching search last offseason but might be in danger of losing him.
Over the past few weeks, college basketball has been at the center of attention in the sports world. While that attention has come because of March Madness, the craziness of the coaching carousel and the transfer portal is responsible for some of that attention.
One of the most interesting stories of the news cycle was Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams leaving the Aggies to take the same position at Maryland. While the Aggies aren’t typically considered a basketball school, their ability to throw money at coaches is still something to watch.
After Williams’ departure, the Aggies are in the early stages of their coaching search, and OSU’s Steve Lutz is a name that has floated around as a possible candidate. While a potential Lutz departure would be crushing for the Cowboys, it wouldn’t come as much of a shock, considering his journey to Stillwater.
Before coming to OSU, Lutz spent his first two seasons as a head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and his third at Western Kentucky before coming to Stillwater for his third gig in four years. A Lutz move to Texas A&M would mark the second time in recent history that OSU got its coach taken after just one season, with Brad Underwood leaving after his first year at OSU for Illinois in 2017.
A Texas native, Lutz played college basketball in the state and also began his coaching career there. With a high-profile SEC job opening up in his home state, there could be some intrigue to return to Texas.
On the other hand, a move might not be worth it for Lutz unless the offer is something he can’t refuse. In his first year at OSU, Lutz has already made a clear impact on the program and has the Cowboys trending in the right direction after a fun end to the season.
With a full offseason to make moves in the transfer portal as well, Lutz could be in the early stages of something special in Stillwater, but it will be up to OSU to keep him in town.