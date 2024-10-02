Oklahoma State to Host 2028 March Madness First and Second Rounds in Tulsa
Oklahoma State will host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in 2028.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced host sites for various future postseason events and championships, including the men’s basketball tournament. OSU will host the first and second rounds of March Madness in 2028 at the BOK Center.
This will be the fourth time the BOK Center has hosted the NCAA Tournament’s first and second rounds. However, 2028 will mark the first time OSU will be the designated host.
OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg expressed his excitement about OSU hosting one of the most thrilling events in sports.
"The first and second rounds of the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament represent one of the best four-day stretches on the American sporting calendar," Weiberg said. "We're excited to host at the BOK Center."
The Cowboys will have a chance to play in front of an Oklahoma crowd in 2028 when it hosts the NCAA Tournament, assuming the program can get back on track. This offseason, OSU fired Mike Boynton and hired Steve Lutz to try and turn the program around.
Going into 2024-25, OSU has an overhauled roster after numerous transfer portal departures and arrivals. With a veteran group, OSU will look to compete in a tough Big 12.
While competing for a Big 12 title next season is likely out of reach, Lutz is making solid progress in the recruiting field and could have OSU among the conference’s best by 2028.
If the Cowboys can return to relevancy and earn an opportunity to play in front of its fans in a few years, the Lutz era could go down as a definite success.
