Pokes in Top Five to Land Cal Baptist Grad Transfer

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- As we inch ever so closer to the spring signing period, there are more and more 2020 prospects, as well as grad transfers trying to finalize their decisions. One of those grad transfer is Ferron Flavors Jr.

Flavors is a 6-3, 190-pound guard out of Federal Way, Washington and has narrowed his list down to just five schools: Oklahoma State, Detroit, Xavier, Wake Forest and Washington State, according to a report from 247Sports.

Wherever he lands, this will be the fourth school as he started out at South Mountain (Arizona) Community College before transferring and playing just one season at Fairfield University in Connecticut before transferring to Cal Baptist. Once at CBU, Flavors redshirted his first year and had a solid season this past year averaging 13.5 points a game on 42% shooting from the field. He also so 44% from 3-point range, a skill set Mike Boynton and Co. will need with the loss of Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa.

“I feel like Coach Boynton has been doing a really good job since he became the head coach,” Flavors told 247Sports.com. “One thing that I found impressive is they started out slow in conference this year, and then after that they won eight of ten or something like that to finish out the season.

“He’s also getting one of the best players in the country in Cade Cunningham, and it always helps to play with better players. They just have a great need for my skill set and what I can bring to a team.”

