Oklahoma State Transfer Announces Commitment to Oral Roberts
A former Cowboy is staying in his home state after entering the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma State transfer Connor Dow announced his commitment to Oral Roberts. Dow spent two seasons with the Cowboys but couldn’t find consistent playing time under Steve Lutz, leading to his departure.
Dow will enter his third season of college basketball, playing for his third coach. He came to OSU as part of Mike Boynton’s final recruiting class in 2023, alongside a slew of other players who have since moved on. Then, he stuck around for the first season of Lutz’s tenure in Stillwater but will now get a chance to make his mark on college basketball for ORU’s Kory Barnett.
Dow, an Oklahoma native, saw limited playing time during his tenure with OSU, but he especially had limited opportunities last season. As a sophomore, Dow played in 24 games and started just once while averaging 8.5 minutes a night.
In his second year, Dow averaged just 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds but did still make some improvements. With a lower volume, Dow improved his 3-point percentage to 37%, which has been considered his best skill.
As a freshman, Dow shot only 24% from deep, shooting 1.9 times from outside per game. Overall, Dow averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds, effectively the same as his sophomore year, but in slightly more time, playing 11.5 minutes a night.
In that freshman season, Dow earned the trust of Boynton and even earned a starting role for a small stretch during the season, finishing the year with seven starts and seemingly looking ready to make a leap going into his sophomore season.
Now that Dow is out of Stillwater, he should be able to make a larger impact at a smaller school. While ORU might not be as flashy as OSU, it has made some runs to the NCAA Tournament in recent years and is considered one of the best mid-majors in this part of the country.
While there are no guarantees Dow will shine at ORU, he has the tools to make the most of his second stop.