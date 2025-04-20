Oklahoma State Transfer Guard Commits to Louisiana
A former Cowboy has found his next home.
On Saturday, former Oklahoma State guard Jamyron Keller announced that he has signed with Louisiana. After a couple of years in Stillwater, Keller is moving to a smaller school and looking to make a significant impact for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
After getting inconsistent playing time throughout his freshman season, Keller became a key part of the Cowboys’ rotation in 2024-25. Last season, Keller only averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, but he played in all 35 games, starting 26.
He finished the season with seven double-digit scoring performances and was able ot improve his 3-point shooting, becoming a 33.3% shooter from outside. However, his efficiency took a significant hit inside the arc. After making 67.7% of his twos as a freshman, that number dropped to just 37.7% last season.
With Big 12 defenses able to focus in on him a bit more, Keller’s ability to impact the game offensively was spotty at times. However, his intensity and effort overall and ability to impact a game defensively never wavered.
In the 2024 offseason, Keller chose to stick around in Stillwater and was one of the few returning Cowboys on the roster for Steve Lutz’s first season as head coach. Keller was a part of Mike Boynton’s final recruiting class at OSU in 2023 and began his career under his reign.
As a freshman, Keller showed some potential for a young OSU squad. While the team went only 12-20, Keller was one of a handful of bright spots that likely would have signaled a bright future in Stillwater in the pre-portal era.
Instead, many players moved on amid Boynton’s firing and the promising OSU freshman class never had an opportunity to grow together. Keller finished his freshman year with averages of 6.5 points, two rebounds and 1.4 assists.
As Keller begins his next chapter with Louisiana, he will have a chance to earn a larger role and showcase his talents. With so many guards coming into Stillwater, it might have been difficult for him to stand out at OSU, but he will instead get a chance to make his mark in the Sun Belt.