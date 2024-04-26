Oklahoma State Transfer Quion Williams Announces Commitment to Abilene Christian
Another Oklahoma State transfer has found a new home.
After playing at OSU for two seasons, Quion Williams announced on social media that he will play at Abilene Christian next season. He will look to help ACU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.
Last season, Williams emerged as a regular starter for coach Mike Boynton. However, Williams entered the portal after OSU fired Boynton, joining key players such as Javon Small, Brandon Garrison and Eric Dailey Jr.
Williams was the Cowboys’ glue guy throughout his time in Stillwater and perfected that role in his sophomore season. Last season, Williams averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He was also one of OSU’s best perimeter defenders, adding 1.1 steals per game.
Starting 28 of 32 games, Williams had a few big performances to help the Cowboys, particularly in Big 12 play.
One of his best performances came in the Cowboys’ crushing Bedlam loss in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Against Oklahoma, Williams scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds and two blocks.
Playing on the wing, Williams consistently rebounded well and was a solid passer, leading to him filling up the stat sheet on a few occasions. Williams nearly had a triple-double in OSU’s only road win. He put up 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the Cowboys’ win at Cincinnati.
Before molding into a solid all-around player for OSU, Williams began making an impact as a freshman, averaging 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. Williams came to OSU as a four-star recruit out of Jonesboro, Arkansas.
With plenty of Big 12 experience under his belt, Williams’ ability to contribute at a high level should follow him. Although the Cowboys will miss him, Williams looks to be a significant piece of the Wildcats’ season.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.