UCF Transfer Forward Set to Visit Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is looking to add another transfer from a conference rival.
UCF transfer Marchelus Avery will visit OSU this weekend, according to a report from Jeff Goodman. Avery could be the next transfer to join Steve Lutz as he builds a roster for next season.
Avery played last season at UCF and played a vital role for the Knights in their first Big 12 season. In 17.7 minutes per game, Avery averaged 7.6 points and four rebounds.
Coming off the bench in 29 of his 31 appearances, Avery often provided a spark for UCF. Last season, he scored in double digits 11 times, including four conference games.
Avery’s best scoring performance came in a win against South Dakota State early in the season, scoring 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Finishing third on the Knights in rebounds, Avery had 12 games with at least five rebounds and averaged 1.5 offensive rebounds per game. He was also a solid option from beyond the arc, shooting 34.3% from that range on 3.4 attempts.
Before signing with UCF last offseason, Avery spent two seasons at New Mexico State. In 2022-23, he averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 games before the Aggies’ season was suspended due to hazing allegations.
Before his season ended in February, Avery started seven games and had one of his best games in his first start. Against Northern New Mexico, Avery scored 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting to go with eight rebounds.
In his first season at NMSU, Avery averaged four points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes. Before going to NMSU, Avery began his collegiate career at Northwest Florida State.
If Lutz can secure Avery’s commitment, the Cowboys will have brought in multiple players with Big 12 experience after Texas Tech transfer Robert Jennings committed earlier this week.
