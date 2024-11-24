Oklahoma State Unable to Overcome 19-Point Deficit in Loss to Nevada
Oklahoma State’s comeback bid fell short to finish the Charleston Classic.
OSU lost 90-78 to Nevada on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Charleston Classic. For the first time this season, OSU failed to have a lead and suffered its second loss of the road trip.
Although OSU had trailed the entire game, it used a 7-0 run to cut its deficit to four coming out of the under-8 timeout. OSU continued to fight through responses from Nevada but couldn’t get the deficit lower than four.
After hanging with Nevada throughout the first half, OSU came out of halftime flat. Nevada used an 8-0 run early in the second half to take its largest lead of the afternoon and prompt a timeout from Steve Lutz.
The Cowboys’ struggles continued for a few more minutes, with Nevada extending its lead to 19. However, an 8-0 run for OSU forced a Nevada timeout and kept the game within reach.
Nevada scored first to take the game’s first lead and never lost it in the first half. Despite several occasions where OSU tied the game, the Cowboys couldn’t overcome the early deficits to take a lead.
The first half was somewhat ugly and featured a plethora of free throws, with the teams combining to take 30 foul shots before halftime. The Cowboys shot only 9-of-23 from the floor after Khalil Brantley’s potential buzzer-beater was just late. However, the Cowboys made up for their rough offense with a 9-0 advantage in fast break points but still trailed 40-33.
After facing former Cowboy Isaiah Miranda in the season opener, OSU faced a former Cowboy for the second time this season. Forward Justin McBride transferred to Nevada over the offseason and finished with four points and six rebounds in his first meeting against his former team.
After an action-packed weekend in Charleston, the Cowboys will get a nice break through Thanksgiving before playing their first true road game at Tulsa on Dec. 4.
Want to join the discussion? and to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also behind the coverage.