OSU Basketball: Bryce Thompson Could Thrive in Steve Lutz's System
Oklahoma State will have one player in their fourth year in Stillwater next season, and it could be his best.
OSU guard Bryce Thompson announced earlier this offseason that he will be back for his final year of eligibility. His road to a fifth college season has not always been easy, but he might finally be in a perfect spot.
Thompson began his career at Kansas under Bill Self. As a five-star recruit out of Tulsa, he never found his footing in Lawrence. After his freshman season, Thompson went to OSU, where many expected him to commit to out of high school.
Thompson has been one of OSU’s top-two scorers each of his three seasons, including 11.8 points per game to lead the Cowboys in the 2022-23 season. However, his volume has not always led to a winning product.
Thompson has never shot better than 41.3% from the floor at OSU and has averaged 10.6 shots per game in his tenure. He has been one of the Big 12’s highest-usage players in multiple seasons and has looked out of sorts in stretches throughout his career.
However, Steve Lutz might be the answer Thompson has been looking for to maximize his impact. Under Lutz, Western Kentucky was the fastest team in the country last season, and that mentality could benefit OSU’s longest-tenured star.
Much of Thompson’s efficiency issues could be solved if he is able to attack in the open floor. Although more possessions might lead to similar shooting percentages, the opportunities he gets should be better.
Under Mike Boynton, OSU’s offense was filled with clunky possessions and poor execution, which often led to contested jumpers at the end of the shot clock or turnovers. Those problems will not necessarily disappear under Lutz, but limiting the frequency of those possessions is a must.
