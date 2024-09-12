OSU Basketball: Cowboys Release Nonconference Schedule
Oklahoma State is set for its first nonconference slate of the Steve Lutz era.
On Thursday, OSU men’s basketball announced its nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season. OSU will play 11 nonconference games this season, five of which will be in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Cowboys will tip off the season when Doug Gottlieb’s Green Bay team visits Stillwater in early November. The Cowboys will also have two true road games after playing only one in the nonconference last season.
Cowboy basketball’s 2024-25 nonconference schedule:
Nov. 4: Green Bay
Nov. 10: St. Thomas
Nov. 14: Southern Illinois
Nov. 21: Florida Atlantic (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 22: Drake/Miami (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 24: TBD (Charleston Classic)
Dec. 3: at Tulsa
Dec. 8: at Seton Hall
Dec. 14: Oklahoma (in Oklahoma City)
Dec. 18: Tarleton State
Dec. 22: Oral Roberts
The 2024 offseason has been filled with changes for OSU basketball. Along with hiring Lutz in the team’s first coaching search in seven years, the roster looks completely different.
With many of the contributors from Mike Boynton’s final season at the helm transferring, Lutz has had to rebuild the roster through the transfer portal.
Bringing in veteran players from smaller colleges and even some power conference stars like Davonte Davis, Lutz is hoping his team can compete in the Big 12 next season. Of course, that will be difficult for a team that has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2021 and will face a new 20-game conference schedule.
Still, if OSU can escape nonconference play with a good record, things could be on the right track in Stillwater.
