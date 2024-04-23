OSU Basketball to Face Seton Hall in Big East-Big 12 Battle
One of Oklahoma State’s nonconference matchups next season is set.
The Cowboys will participate in the Big East-Big 12 Battle in the 2024-25 season. This time, they will face Seton Hall on the road.
Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today also reports that this will be the final season of the conferences’ matchups. The 2024 battle will also feature premier matchups, including Baylor at UConn, Kansas at Creighton and Marquette at Iowa State. The Big 12 won the 2023 battle, taking seven of the 11 matchups.
OSU lost last season’s battle game at home against Creighton. The Blue Jays came into the matchup ranked No. 15 and beat the Cowboys 79-65.
However, OSU will look dramatically different for its Big East game next season. Four of the team’s starters from the game against Creighton have entered the transfer portal this offseason, with Eric Dailey Jr. committing to UCLA.
Of course, OSU’s style of play might look dramatically different, too. With recently hired coach Steve Lutz taking over, OSU is likely to be a fast-paced team, a staple of Lutz’s philosophy.
As for the Cowboys’ matchup, they should get a solid early test against Seton Hall. Last season, the Pirates missed the NCAA Tournament but finished 25-12, winning the NIT.
Seton Hall also recently hired a new coach to try and turn the program back into a contender. In the 2022 offseason, Seton Hall hired Shaheen Holloway after his Elite Eight run with No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s.
Throughout the Big East-Big 12 Battle, OSU has won only one game in five tries. The lone win came in 2020, with Cade Cunningham helping OSU beat Marquette.
The Cowboys will look to match that result again next season and get a good nonconference win to help them back to the NCAA Tournament.
