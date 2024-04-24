Former Oklahoma State Forward Visits Cowboys in Transfer Portal
A former Cowboy is visiting Stillwater.
Ole Miss transfer Moussa Cisse visited Oklahoma State and could be interested in a return to his former school. Last season, Cisse had a solid outing in the SEC.
He averaged 4.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks with the Rebels while starting 17 of his 26 games. Cisse had perhaps his best game last season against South Carolina when he put up 13 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
OSU’s new coach, Steve Lutz, said in his introductory press conference that he would reach out to OSU’s players in the transfer portal and try to recruit them back if they were interested. With Cisse on OSU’s campus again, it appears that mindset extends to any former OSU player in the portal.
Before heading to Ole Miss last offseason, Cisse spent two seasons at OSU. In 2022-23, he played a significant role in OSU finishing as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament.
Cisse averaged 6.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks as a junior, playing in 32 games and starting 20. He also averaged a career-high 22.6 minutes per game that season.
However, Cisse’s best season came in his first at OSU. Although the Cowboys had a postseason ban in 2021-22, Cisse made his presence felt in the Big 12, winning the conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Cisse made the Big 12 All-Defense team in both seasons at OSU and had 30 games with at least two blocks. He also led the conference in blocks and blocks per game in both seasons.
Before OSU, Cisse played his freshman season at Memphis, making the American Conference All-Freshman team as a highly-rated recruit.
Cisse returning to OSU would be a big get for Lutz as he builds his roster, and bringing back a fan favorite could help spark the fanbase.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.