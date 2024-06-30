OSU Basketball: JUCO Transfer CJ Smith Announces Commitment to Oklahoma State
On Saturday night, former Putnam City North (OK) standout CJ Smith announced his commitment to Oklahoma State.
After finishing his career with the Panthers in 2023, Smith spent the 2023-24 season at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, KS. In his lone year at the junior college level, Smith played in 30 games, making 21 starts while logging 23.4 minutes per game.
The Putnam City North product averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.5% from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range as a true freshman. Smith scored a season-high 16 points against Seward County Community College in February, getting to the free throw line 13 times to help lead the Red Ravens to a 90-79 victory.
Smith followed up the aforementioned performance with a 14-point outing against Barton Community College that saw the athletic wing shoot 4-of-7 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
The former Team Griffin EYBL standout knocked down multiple 3-pointers in five different games as a true freshman, four of which came in an eight-game span.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds, Smith is a good athlete and has great size and length on the wing. The Oklahoma City native's combination of size, length and athleticism gives him the potential to become a solid defender a the Division I level.
Additionally, there is a chance that Smith improves as a shooter under the tutelage of Steve Lutz and company in Stillwater.
If Smith is able to develop into a decent shooter and defender, he could eventually serve an important role for the Cowboys as a "3&D" wing.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.