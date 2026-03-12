Oklahoma State's Second-Round Loss Marks Another Missed Opportunity

Oklahoma State’s season was all about missed opportunities, and it fittingly finished with one more.

On Wednesday night, OSU had a chance to continue climbing its way back into the NCAA Tournament picture. With a win over Colorado on Tuesday, OSU was hoping to set up a Thursday matchup against Kansas in the quarterfinals with what would’ve been the program’s first two-win trip to Kansas City since 2021.

Instead, OSU crumbled down the stretch, taking bad shots and failing to get stops, as it took yet another loss in a game it simply couldn’t afford to lose. While OSU had plenty of games that fit that criteria throughout the regular season, this matchup was legitimately the Cowboys’ final hope of making it to the big dance.

The Cowboys’ matchups against the Horned Frogs alone mark a distinct trend of being unable to capitalize on important opportunities. With an 0-3 record against TCU this season, OSU has underperformed in significant games.

In the first TCU matchup, OSU had a chance to solidify its spot as an NCAA Tournament team at the time before blowing a late lead. In the second matchup in Stillwater, the Cowboys and Horned Frogs were both on the bubble, but OSU was unable to take care of business on its home floor. And, of course, Wednesday night’s tight loss marked OSU’s final chance to stay in the NCAA Tournament picture.

While there have been plenty of missed opportunities all season, it’s hard not to imagine where OSU might be if it simply closed three winnable games against TCU. Three extra wins against a quality opponent might’ve been enough on its own to get the Pokes in the tournament, or it would have at least put the Cowboys firmly on the bubble conversation.

Perhaps even a Cowboy win on Saturday against Houston in a game it led for most of the afternoon could’ve changed the team’s fortunes. With so many chances blown this season, it feels nearly impossible to pinpoint just one moment where things went downhill, but the lack of consistency was undeniably the reason OSU couldn’t keep its name in the NCAA Tournament hunt.

With a fifth-straight season without an NCAA Tournament appearance effectively in the books, the Cowboys can look ahead to next season. However, it won’t matter what the roster looks like or who is on the other side of the court if the Cowboys can’t find ways to win their most critical matchups when the 2026-27 campaign arrives.