OSU Basketball: Loaded Backcourt Could Have Impacted Jeremiah Johnson's Decision
Oklahoma State’s only incoming freshman is looking elsewhere.
OSU’s lone commit from the 2024 recruiting class, Jeremiah Johnson, requested a release from his national letter of intent and will reopen his recruitment. Before signing with OSU, Johnson had offers from Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and TCU among other schools.
Johnson had previously reaffirmed his commitment after OSU hired Steve Lutz to replace Mike Boynton as head coach. However, Johnson is looking elsewhere after a few transfers have crowded OSU’s backcourt for next season.
Although OSU has some transfers incoming next season, a staple of OSU’s backcourt is returning for his fourth season in Stillwater. Going into his fifth collegiate season, Bryce Thompson projects to play a significant role for the Cowboys again next season.
One of the few impact players remaining after Boynton’s firing, Thompson averaged 11.6 points in 18 games last season before a season-ending shoulder injury. Still, a couple of important guards for OSU will be gone next season.
John-Michael Wright and Javon Small will both be gone next season, which might have opened the door for Johnson. However, Lutz’s busy past few weeks in the transfer portal,
Perhaps the most noteworthy backcourt addition for OSU was Arturo Dean, who transferred from Florida International and is the NCAA steals leader. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and 3.4 steals.
Defense has been a theme for Lutz this offseason, with Davonte Davis from Arkansas making his way to Stillwater. However, the final straw for Johnson might have been La Salle’s Khalil Brantley committing to OSU. Brantley averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season, making him a high-volume option for the Cowboys next season.
Losing Johnson is not something the Cowboys were expecting, but with a roster loaded with talented guards, it might have been unavoidable.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.