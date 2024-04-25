OSU Coach Steve Lutz Excited About First Transfer Signing
Oklahoma State received its first transfer portal commitment on Wednesday, and the team seems excited about the addition.
Florida International transfer Arturo Dean became the first official signing for OSU in the Steve Lutz era. Dean comes to OSU as a potential perfect fit for the team’s new coach.
After seven seasons as coach, Mike Boynton was fired, allowing the Cowboys to pursue Lutz. Known for his up-tempo style, Lutz is looking to build a roster that complements his coaching strategies.
Dean checks those boxes, having played for FIU, which was one of the fastest teams in the country last season. Most importantly, Dean is one of the country’s best defenders.
Last season, Dean led the NCAA in steals, averaging 3.4 per game. He also made the All-Conference USA Third Team and his second straight conference All-Defense Team.
Along with his defensive prowess, Dean averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists as a sophomore. If he can make the jump to the Big 12 while maintaining his production, he could be on his way to an All-Big 12 Team next season. That potential has Lutz excited about his newest guard.
"Arturo is a great young man from a great family and has been well-coached along the way,” Lutz said. “He takes tremendous pride in his defense, which isn't often the case with young players. You don't get to 100+ steals by accident. That number is a product of hard work, outstanding physical tools and an unrelenting will to win. Cowboy fans are going to love his toughness and the energy that he brings to our team."
If Dean can help bring back the Cowboys’ defensive identity and seamlessly flow with Lutz’s offense, he could quickly become a fan favorite. Of course, after only one NCAA Tournament in the past seven years, the entire team could be fan favorites if they can get back to that level.
