Cowboy Hoops Jump into Coaches Poll Top-25

STILLWATER - Fresh off its championship run at the NIT Season Tip-Off, the Oklahoma State basketball team checked in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday.

The Cowboys (7-0) are one of just 20 unbeaten teams remaining, and appeared in the top-25 for the first time since their No. 22/24 ranking on Feb. 16, 2015.

The Cowboys appeared in "Others Receiving Votes" in this week's Associated Press Poll. Their 85 points were just 27 behind Utah State for the 25 spot in the AP Poll.

A regular in both polls throughout its history, this is OSU's 142nd appearance in the Coaches Poll in the Big 12 era. All-time, Oklahoma State has been ranked in the AP Poll for 265 weeks.

OSU held Syracuse and Ole Miss to a combined 29.8 percent shooting (9-of-51 from 3-point) in claiming the NIT Season Tip-Off crown. The 78-37 win over the Rebels was OSU’s largest margin of victory against a power conference opponent since a 52-point win over Washington State on Dec. 4, 2004.

Yor Anei averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in claiming MVP honors, while Isaac Likekele earned an all-tournament team nod after averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

OSU now turns its attention to its Big 12/Big East Battle opponent, Georgetown, which is led by one of the game's greatest players in Naismith Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in GIA on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.