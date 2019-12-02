Oklahoma State
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboy Hoops Jump into Coaches Poll Top-25

Zach Lancaster

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER - Fresh off its championship run at the NIT Season Tip-Off, the Oklahoma State basketball team checked in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday.

The Cowboys (7-0) are one of just 20 unbeaten teams remaining, and appeared in the top-25 for the first time since their No. 22/24 ranking on Feb. 16, 2015.

The Cowboys appeared in "Others Receiving Votes" in this week's Associated Press Poll. Their 85 points were just 27 behind Utah State for the 25 spot in the AP Poll.

A regular in both polls throughout its history, this is OSU's 142nd appearance in the Coaches Poll in the Big 12 era. All-time, Oklahoma State has been ranked in the AP Poll for 265 weeks.

OSU held Syracuse and Ole Miss to a combined 29.8 percent shooting (9-of-51 from 3-point) in claiming the NIT Season Tip-Off crown. The 78-37 win over the Rebels was OSU’s largest margin of victory against a power conference opponent since a 52-point win over Washington State on Dec. 4, 2004.

Yor Anei averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in claiming MVP honors, while Isaac Likekele earned an all-tournament team nod after averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

OSU now turns its attention to its Big 12/Big East Battle opponent, Georgetown, which is led by one of the game's greatest players in Naismith Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in GIA on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Grayson Boomer Enters the Transfer Portal

Zach Lancaster
4 0

Oklahoma State tight end Grayson Boomer has entered the transfer portal. Read more.

Was Bedlam Chuba's Last Game at Oklahoma State?

Zach Lancaster
4 0

Was the Bedlam loss on Saturday the last time that Oklahoma State fans will see Chuba Hubbard in an Oklahoma State uniform?

Knowles and Ogbongbemiga Know Defense Struggled and Hopefully Learned from it

Robert Allen
3 1

Knowles and Ogbongbemiga Know Defense Struggled and Hopefully Learned from it

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: Official Bedlam Game Thread

Zach Lancaster
44 0

The official Oklahoma State Maven Bedlam game thread for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma.

Cowboys Jump into Top 25 for First Time This Season

Zach Lancaster
4 0

Oklahoma State basketball is ranked for the first time this season, checking in at No. 25 according to CBS Sports.

Lots of Oklahoma State Football Recruiting News

Robert Allen
1 0

Oklahoma State football recruiting news following Bedlam weekend. Read more.

Cowboys Offense Faded and Needed More in Bedlam

Robert Allen
0

Oklahoma State's offense didn't finish in Bedlam. Sean Gleeson, Chuba Hubbard, and Dru Brown talk about it. Read more.

Cowboys Fall to Sooners in Regular Season Finale

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 34-16 in the Bedlam regular season finale.

Cowboys Demolish Ole Miss, Wins NIT Season Tip-Off

Zach Lancaster
0

Oklahoma State easily beat Ole Miss 78-37 in the championship of the NIT Season Tip-Off. Read more.

How to Watch: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma

Zach Lancaster
0

All the details you need to follow along with the Bedlam action of Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Read more.