OSU Basketball: West Virginia Transfer Forward Commits to Cowboys
The Cowboys have another addition in the transfer portal.
On Wednesday, former West Virginia forward Patrick Suemnick announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on social media. Suemnick played his past two seasons at West Virginia and had previously committed to DePaul this offseason before reopening his recruitment.
Last season, Suemnick had the best season of his Division I career with the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-8 forward played in every game for West Virginia, starting six games. In 2023-24, Suemnick averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.
In Suemnick’s six starts last season, he had one of the best stretches of his career. With all of his starts coming in Big 12 play, Suemnick averaged 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes per game. That stretch included a 16-point game in a win against Texas and a career-high 20 points in a win against Kansas.
In 2022-23, Suemnick struggled to get on the floor in his first year with the Mountaineers, averaging only 5.4 minutes. He finished the year averaging 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while playing only 21 games.
Before going to the Big 12, Suemnick played a year at Triton College, where he helped his team reach the NJCAA Final Four. He averaged 21.3 points that season and was a NJCAA First Team All-American.
Suemnick began his career with a season at Robert Morris in 2020-21. He played 8.4 minutes in 16 games and averaged 2.4 points.
Suemnick is Steve Lutz's latest transfer addition in his first offseason with the Cowboys. Lutz has already earned commitments from numerous players in the portal, including Robert Jennings and Abou Ousmane, who will play in the frontcourt alongside Suemnick.
