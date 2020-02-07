Cowboys Set to Face No. 1 Baylor After Win Over TCU

STILLWATER -- As the preview mentioned, Oklahoma State is set to face its toughest challenge this season: a very dangerous, and undefeated in Big 12 play, No. 1 Baylor team on the road in Waco.

The last time these two played, the Pokes had a chance of ending a four-game losing streak and nearly upset Baylor in Stillwater narrowly losing 75-68. That was on Jan. 18 and many people thought that the Pokes were back to their old selves as they had only won two games up to that point from the start of December.

However, the Cowboys' losing skid continued as they'd go on to lose three more conference games before beating TCU this past Wednesday 72-57.

While I understand that TCU isn't one of the best teams in the conference, or any in the top-half of the conference, the Cowboys were desperate for a win and as the saying goes, winning cures all.

I still believe, and I will until the end of time, that this Oklahoma State has talent. Heck, we saw just how good they could be up until Isaac Likekele was sidelined for a month. During that time, something happened to the psyche of the team. They lost their confidence, seemed to forget how to communicate and, at times, seemed to forget how to make baskets despite being a fairly decent shooting team.

Now, I have no illusions of grandeur about this game. I understand that Baylor is No. 1 in the country and when they're rolling, Waco is one of the toughest places to play.

The Bears are led by sophomore guard Jared Butler and redshirt junior guard MaCio Teague. Both 6-3 guards, Butler's averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while Teague is averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Baylor's also getting great play from big man Freddie Gillespie, who's averaging 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

While this will not be an easy game by any means, the win against TCU will hopefully, at the very least, give the Pokes their confidence back.

The projected lineup for the Pokes is Isaac Likekele, Chris Harris, Jonathan Laurent, Cameron McGriff and Yor Anei.

Obviously, things can change and that might not be the starting five that Boynton sends out, but does tell us that senior Lindy Waters isn't fully ready to return to the starting lineup.

Waters took a vicious elbow to the face against Oklahoma and sat out of the TCU game.

• Game Center

Oklahoma State (11-11, 1-8 Big 12) vs 1/1 Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12)

Date / Tipoff: Feb. 8, 2020 / 5 p.m. CT

Site: Ferrell Center (10,284) Waco, TX

Series: OSU leads 55-30 (BU leads 19-18 in Waco)

Last: Baylor won 75-68 on Jan. 18 in Stillwater

TV: ESPN2 (Lowell Galindo, Lance Blanks)

Webcast: WatchESPN app or ESPN.com

Radio: (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb)

Satellite Radio: Sirius 84 (BU call) XM 380 (OSU call)