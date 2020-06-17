Cowboy Hoops Offer 2022 and 2023 Prospects

STILLWATER -- Despite it being the middle of the offseason and recruiting dead period, there's been quite a bit of basketball news the past few days.

You can add a couple of offers to that list as well.

Mike Boynton and Co. have extended offers to 2022 forward Malik Reneau and 2023 forward/center Kendrick DeLuna.

We'll start with Reneau. He's a 6-7, 195-pound power forward out of Mater Academy Charter in Hialeah, FL outside of Miami. He checks in as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class and is ranked as the No. 57 ranked national player in the class.

He currently holds four offers, Oklahoma State, Florida State, LSU and Miami, all coming in the last three days. According to 247Sports, Reneau marks the 20th offer for Boynton and Co. in the 2022 class.

This past season for Mater Academy, Reneau helped them to a 25-5 overall record, 8-2 in district play and a 6A Regional Finals game where they fell to Dillard 71-58. In 30 games this past season, Reneau averaged 20.5 points per game.

As for DeLuna, he checks in at 6-8, 205-pound out of Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio. Because he's in the 2023 class, he doesn't show up a lot on the recruiting services, but he's got a ton of upside.

He currently holds two offers, one from Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State and Prairie View A & M.

I don't think it will take all that long before other schools and programs catch on and start offering.