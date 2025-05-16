OSU's Jacie Hoyt 'Excited' About Recent Frontcourt Additions
Oklahoma State has been busy in the transfer portal this offseason and made some key additions down low.
Over the past couple of weeks, OSU has added some potential contributors for next season in Faith Acker, Wilnie Joseph and Favour Ogechukwu Onoh. Those three should be competing for some important minutes inside next season on Jacie Hoyt’s team.
Acker has spent her first two seasons of college basketball at Tarleton State, where she has been a key contributor for her team. Last season, she averaged 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while starting in most games.
"Faith has great mobility and strength that we feel is crucial to have in the Big 12," Hoyt said. “She has some of the best hands and footwork I've seen around the rim. She is a great finisher and free throw shooter which is rare for a post.”
Joesph is the most recent commit for the Cowgirls from McNeese and could be an instant impact player for Hoyt’s squad. Joseph is entering her fifth season of college basketball, and her experience could be a difference-maker for the Cowgirls, even if she isn’t someone expected to stuff the stat sheet.
"Wilnie is the last piece to round out our roster and we could not be more excited about her," Hoyt said. “She will add great depth for us in the post position. She has a great knack for rebounding and takes a lot of pride in her defense. She has a heart of gratitude and perfectly embodies the core values our program is about.”
Meanwhile, Onoh is coming to the program after playing for the University of Philippines, where she established herself as a defensive anchor inside. Although she missed last season with an injury, the year prior she averaged 10.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.
"Defensively, Favour is a great rim protector," Hoyt said. “She has great height and length that will make it hard for others to score over. We love how mobile she is for her size and believe that she can be a great rim runner for us, which is crucial in our offense.”