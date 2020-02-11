Pokes Set to Face Kansas State for First Time This Season

STILLWATER -- It feel weird to be writing this this late into the conference schedule, but Oklahoma State is preparing to play Kansas State for the first time this season.

The Cowboys are entering this contest coming off two of their better performances of the Big 12 slate with the 72-57 win over TCU last Wednesday, and the near upset of No. 1 Baylor on the road this past Saturday.

Even with the Pokes' picked-up effort on the court the past few games, the Cowboys are getting a little bit more attention following Mike Boynton's ejection against Baylor. You can read all about that here, but let's just say that the Head Coach got a lot more positive attention from it than negative.

Kansas State is also at the bottom of the conference as they enter tonight's contest at 9-14 on the season and 2-8 in conference play. The Pokes are sitting at 11-12 on the season, 1-9 in conference play and have a really good chance of moving up to 2-9 after tonight.

• Game Center

Oklahoma State (11-12, 1-9 Big 12) at Kansas State (9-14, 2-8 Big 12)

Date / Tipoff: Feb. 11, 2020 / 8 p.m. CT

Site: Bramlage Coliseum (12,528)

Series: K-State leads 83-53 (41-16 in Manhattan, Kan.)

Last: K-State won 85-46 on Feb. 23, 2019 in Manhattan, Kan.

TV: ESPNU (Rich Hollenberg, King McClure)

Webcast: WatchESPN app or ESPN.com

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb)

Satellite Radio: XM 383

After his performance against Baylor, point guard Isaac Likekele became the first Cowboy to ever follow up a points/assist double-double with a points rebound double-double. Likekele finished the TCU game with 15 points and 11 assists and he finished the Baylor game with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

It would appears the Isaac Likekele is quickly getting back into his pre-mono shape and that's a really good thing for the Cowboys.

Mike Boynton said yesterday during the media availability that Lindy Waters is doing much better and that he's been practicing with the team wearing a mask.

As for the status of Chris Harris and Avery Anderson, both were still out as of Monday.

The Wildcats are led by redshirt junior Cartier Diarra and senior Xavier Sneed. Diarra is averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, while Sneed is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

If they can stay out of foul trouble, the Pokes should have the advantage in the paint. K-State's two big men, 6-9 freshman Montavious Murphy and 6-9 senior Makol Mawien are averaging 5.3 and 7.3 points respectively. They're also averaging 4.1 and 5.1 rebounds respectively.