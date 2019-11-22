Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State Receives Notice of Allegation from the NCAA

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State University has received a Notice of Allegation from the NCAA on Friday following a completed investigation into the men's basketball program.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander was the first to report the story.

The Notice of Allegation stems from the FBI's investigation into several college programs, and college basketball as a whole. The notice includes a Level 1 violation against former assistant coach Lamont Evans for unethical conduct.

The Notice, however, does not mention current head coach Mike Boynton, former head coach Brad Underwood or any other current member of the coaching staff or student athlete.

"We have been open and transparent with our team, our recruits and the NCAA," said head coach Mike Boynton. "We're disappointed this occurred but are pleased that a thorough investigation has determined the most serious violation was reported in the new more than two years ago. We look forward to presenting our case on the level of violation to the NCAA."

Official statement from Oklahoma State University

According to CBS Sports, Oklahoma State is expected to contest the Level 1 designation, but will not dispute the facts of the case. They are aiming for hearing with the NCAA within the next four months.

Former assistant coach Lamont Evans was one of 10 individuals arrested in 2017 following an undercover operation conducted by the FBI. He was arrested on charges of bribery and fraud and convicted this past April and was sentenced in June to three months in a federal prison.

Also according to Norlander and CBS Sports, "should the Level 1 violation hold, Oklahoma State stands to potentially lose a a scholarship or two, face a fine, be docked recruiting days and could face probation."

