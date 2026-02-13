OSU's Second Matchup Against TCU Is A Must Win For The Cowboys

A lot rides on the Cowboys' bout against TCU.

Oklahoma State has been on the wrong side of its last two bouts, as it lost both games in Arizona to the Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Now, as the Pokes return home, they face a familiar foe in a game where they must win.

OSU has faced the Horned Frogs once this season, and it didn’t end well. The Pokes would have a 65-58 lead with 4:13 remaining in the game, but would get dismantled by a 10-0 TCU run, and lose the game 68-65. Now, as the teams’ second matchup occurs closer to the end of the season, it's a game the Pokes can’t afford to lose.

Oklahoma State and TCU are both fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid, and are both on the outside looking in. As of Friday morning, the Pokes find themselves in the next four out category of ESPN’s Bracketology, after dropping two straight games. TCU, however, sits at the first team out after its recent upset over No. 5 Iowa State. With OSU already trying to play catch-up to TCU, another loss at the Horned Frogs' hands would seem to be the final nail in the coffin on the Pokes season.

However, a win over TCU would also give the Cowboys another good resume boost. The Horned Frogs have some impressive wins on their roster, including Iowa State, Florida and Wisconsin. They also gave Kansas a run for its money, only losing to the Jayhawks by four.

TCU is the third-highest-ranked team left on the Cowboys’ schedule, and honestly is the best team that the Pokes have a good shot at beating. Splitting the series with a team that has taken down big-time opponents would be huge for Steve Lutz’s squad and would move them into a position to make a move on one of the final tournament slots.

A win against TCU would also give the Pokes’ fans a surge of confidence and would impact future game environments. After the Cowboys' bout on Saturday against TCU, the next opponent in GIA is the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks. OSU needs the arena packed, and the Cowboys can help by giving the fans some hope with a win over the Horned Frogs.

As the season is coming to a close, every game impacts the Cowboys’ chances of receiving an NCAA Tournament bid, and with OSU and TCU neck and neck in the rankings, this one game could decide both teams’ seasons.