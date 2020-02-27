Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboy Basketball Trio Earns Academic All-Big 12 Honors

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball seniors Thomas Dziagwa, Trey Reeves and Lindy Waters III earned spots on the Academic All-Big 12 Conference teams, marking the most selections by the Cowboys since 2014.

Dziagwa and Reeves were both named to the first-team for the second time in their careers, while Waters earned a second-team nod – the first of his career. Reeves was one of just three Big 12 players nominated with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The two-year captains, Dziagwa (liberal studies) and Waters (management), are expected to graduate in May, while Reeves earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in December.

OSU has now had six Academic All-Big 12 selections under third-year head coach Mike Boynton, and 42 Cowboys have been placed on Academic All-Big 12 teams since the league began in 1996-97.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

Oklahoma State will celebrate its senior class with its annual senior day celebration prior to Saturday’s tipoff against Iowa State. The game is slated for 3 p.m. on ESPNU, and tickets are available at okstate.com/tickets or at 877-ALL-4-OSU.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Transfer Receiver Dee Anderson Shows OSU Love on Twitter

Oklahoma State's chances to land LSU transfer receiver Dee Anderson went up exponentially on Thursday morning.

Zach Lancaster

Eberle Showing More than Telling She is Comfortable in Stillwater

One of the best pitchers in the nation, Carrie Eberle is now a Cowgirl and this weekend OSU fans will see her pitch at home for the first time.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Football and Recruiting Notes: Competition Day Final is Set

Oklahoma State off-season Competition Day Championship is set and some recruiting news with Cowboys recruiting some big time prospects.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Cowboys Run Rule Little Rock in Chilly Conclusion to Midweek Series

Oklahoma State baseball uses a strong pitching performance from C.J. Varela and some hot bats to chill Little Rock and sweep the series.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Announces Spring Practice Schedule

Currently the team is in the middle of workouts and competition weeks, with the championship taking place next Tuesday, March 3rd. The following Monday, the 9th, will be the first spring practice for the Cowboys.

Marshall Levenson

by

TrueCowboy

Report: Former President George W. Bush to Throw out Ceremonial First Pitch at O'Brate Stadium

Oklahoma State is set to open the new O'Brate Stadium on March 20 for the start of Big 12 play against TCU. As part of the ceremonies, former president George W. Bush is set to throw out the first pitch.

Zach Lancaster

EXCLUSIVE: Four-Star Recruit Donovan Williams Discusses OSU and Recruiting Process

2020 North Star (NE) four-star prospect Donovan Williams talked with Pokes Report about his senior season, his relationship with Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State, as well as the rest of his recruiting process.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Take Chilly Midweek Meeting with Little Rock

Oklahoma State baseball was aggressive and played well offensively and pitched well to beat Little Rock in a midweek contest.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State's Design Duo that Recruits in a Very Graphic Way

Football prospects love fancy facilities, winning traditions, and Oklahoma State shows them the future and how good they'll look in orange and black.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Releases 2020 Spring Football Roster, A Few Position Changes and New Sizes

A look at new additions, changes and more on the new Oklahoma State football roster.

Robert Allen

by

Robert N. Allen