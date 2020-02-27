Cowboy Basketball Trio Earns Academic All-Big 12 Honors

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State basketball seniors Thomas Dziagwa, Trey Reeves and Lindy Waters III earned spots on the Academic All-Big 12 Conference teams, marking the most selections by the Cowboys since 2014.

Dziagwa and Reeves were both named to the first-team for the second time in their careers, while Waters earned a second-team nod – the first of his career. Reeves was one of just three Big 12 players nominated with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The two-year captains, Dziagwa (liberal studies) and Waters (management), are expected to graduate in May, while Reeves earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting in December.

OSU has now had six Academic All-Big 12 selections under third-year head coach Mike Boynton, and 42 Cowboys have been placed on Academic All-Big 12 teams since the league began in 1996-97.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

Oklahoma State will celebrate its senior class with its annual senior day celebration prior to Saturday’s tipoff against Iowa State. The game is slated for 3 p.m. on ESPNU, and tickets are available at okstate.com/tickets or at 877-ALL-4-OSU.